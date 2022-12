Meloni toglie soldi ai poveri (Rdc) e da altri 10 milioni a Zelenky per continuare la guerra

Thanked @GiorgiaMeloni for solidarity and comprehensive support for 🇺🇦. Commended 🇮🇹 government's allocation of additional €10 million in aid. Mrs. Meloni informed that the issue of providing air defense systems to protect 🇺🇦 skies is being considered. We discussed #PeaceFormula

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2022